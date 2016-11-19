Send-off for choral director

The 80-strong Peterborough Choral Society, with professional soloists and Queen’s Park Sinfonia, will give a gala performance of Mendelssohn’s choral masterpiece Elijah at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The concert marks the 25th anniversary of the choir and is a farewell for the society’s musical director Anne McDonald, who has led the choir throughout its history.

In January she will hand over the reins to cathedral director of music Steven Grahl.

Anne said: “I would like to thank the committee and members of the choir for supporting me over the years. I have had a wonderful time.”

The concert has been arranged with Vivacity. Tickets are £25, £20 and £15 (under 18s half price). They are available from the Peterborough Visitor Information Centre on 01733 452336 and Stamford Arts Centre on 01780 763203.