Sacrewell relaunches shop after £35,000 investment

Sacrewell relaunched its new shop in style with a taster event sampling new products for Christmas.

The William Scott Abbott Trust which owns Sacrewell near Wansford, Peterborough, has invested £35,000 in a new shop and additional stock for the Christmas season.

Among the new products are alpaca socks, flour milled in Bedford, Christmas hampers and locally distilled gin and vodka from Two Birds Spirits.

The team were also giving out taster samples of foods that they stock, including wild boar pate, Corkers crisps and Grasmere gruntas and crackling.

General manager Debbie Queen said: “We’re delighted with the new shop and wanted to launch our Christmas products in style with samples and tasters.

“Two Birds Spirits were here sampling their gins and Christmas vodkas which will be available in the shop throughout the festive season and they proved to be very popular.”

Regular visitors to the centre will notice even more products making their way onto the shelves at the visitor centre in the run up to Christmas, and Sacrewell will be working with local suppliers to create the ideal Christmas shopping experience.

“We’re taking pre-orders for turkeys which will be supplied through Grasmere Farm and visitors can come and pick them up a day or two before Christmas.

“As an agricultural education charity, we think it’s important that people know where their food comes from so by using local suppliers we can tell customers the story behind the products they’re buying.”

Sacrewell is open every day from 10am – 4pm (2pm on Christmas Eve) and there is no admission charge for the shop of café.

For more information please visit www.sacrewell.org.uk.