Rough sleepers ‘live in wrecked car’ near Peterborough garage

A garage co-owner says the authorities are “passing the buck” over people sleeping in a broken down vehicle next to his business.

Paul Ellingworth is a partner at Ellingworth’s Garage in Fengate, which has suffered two recent break-ins, and he claims the area is dogged by needles and a burnt-out car.

But despite attempts to get Cambridgeshire police and Peterborough City Council involved, he feels like the issues are not being tackled. “They are passing the buck,” he said.

“There are people living in a car directly adjacent to our premises. There are three abandoned cars, one of which is burnt out.

“It’s just a mess. I’ve been here for 60 years and we’ve never had anything like this.

“I’m not saying the police are not doing anything about this, but this has been going on for several weeks and nothing has changed. It’s the same with the council.”

The Peterborough Telegraph visited the site and saw two people in a car which was missing windows.

Police said the first break-in happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on September 4. The suspect is described as a man of Asian appearance in his 20s, 5’10”, athletic build, closely shaven hair and clean shaven.

The second incident happened between 5.15pm on October 1 and 10am on October 2. Unknown suspects entered the building and stole a metal box containing jump leads and a tow rope.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information should contact police on 101.

A police spokesman said: “A thorough investigation was carried out concerning the two incidents, including reviewing CCTV opportunities and scenes of crime officers attending the area to look at forensics.”

Peterborough City Council has been asked for a response.