Riverside fun and entertainment at Key Feste this weekend

Straight off the back of the very successful ‘#ParkTales: Myths & Minibeasts’ festival which saw over 3,000 people flock to Thorpe Meadows, the Vivacity Peterborough Arts Summer Programme 2016 continues with Key Feste – a jam-packed weekend of family entertainment and fun held on the River Nene Embankment and inside the Key Theatre.

This Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 5pm, Key Feste is a perfect back-to-school, end of summer treat and is absolutely free. The weekend will feature an enormously diverse range of acts, with dance, music, circus, comedy and even some technological marvels which mean that there is bound to be something to appeal to people of all ages.

Plunge Boom - Vegetable Nannies

Highlights include:

The Vegetable Nannies by returning artists, Plunge Boom which is a very silly, fun show about two everyday gardeners who have taken their young vegetables (replete with googly eyes and dummies) out for a day trip in their pram. Shows daily at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.45pm

Kapow by 2Faced Dance, a show featuring comedy, dance, acrobatics and audience interaction in which ‘three of the world’s greatest superheroes’ compete to prove who truly is the greatest hero of them all. Shows daily at 11am, 1.10pm and 1.55pm.

Faust by Southpaw Dance Company, which features a unique fusion of world-class break dancing, Lindy Hop, Charleston and along with swinging big band music to retell Goethe’s classic tale of a man who makes a deal with the devil. Shows daily at 2.20pm

Darren Pritchard - Body of Light

Change of the Light by Darren Pritchard - an innovative technology and performance piece which uses Xbox technology to plot theatrical lighting based on the performers’ movements. Each show is followed by a workshop where the audience can try it for themselves. Shows daily at 11.20am, 1pm, 2.30pm and 3.55pm

All this, as well as sculpture on display, plenty of food and drink, games and activities that people can join in and play together or just choose to relax, sit on the grass and watch and listen.

Sheena Carman, Vivacity Arts Development Officer, says: “It’s an inside, outside festival that’s taking place at the Key Theatre – some things inside, some wrapped around the outside of the venue. It’s like a laboratory of lots of different creative ideas and for me brings to mind a fun palace, in that people of all ages can come and enjoy it.”