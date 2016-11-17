REVEALED: FOI on controversial St Michael’s Gate deal shows correspondence between Peterborough City Council and Stef & Philips

Correspondence over the controversial deal to move homeless people into a Peterborough estate, where tenants from 74 homes are being evicted, has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed emails sent between representatives of Peterborough City Council and Stef & Philips over the deal to use properties in St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, as temporary accommodation.

The council will pay Stef & Philips nearly £1 million a year over the next three years to use the properties to tackle its homelessness crisis.

However, the deal has sparked outrage and led to plenty of national coverage.

The council has always insisted from the time the Peterborough Telegraph first revealed the deal back in late September that if it did not rent the properties, a London borough would move their homeless people into St Michael’s Gate instead.

Despite a request to see all the correspondence between the council and Stef & Philips, not every email has been released.

The exemptions are for “commercial interests” and “personal information.”

The photos attached are of the some more interesting email exchanges.

The last email included in the FOI is dated August 22.

The Peterborough Telegraph first broke the story on September 22.

Our FOI was then submitted on October 13.

To see all the emails, visit: https://pcc.secure.force.com/SitePublishedDetailStyled?id=CRN1609149818.