Red carpet for winners

Eighteen residents won awards from the city’s largest landlord for their dedication to making a difference for their local communities.

Cross Keys Homes held its third festive awards night to recognise those residents who have achieved great things for themselves, their neighbours or their whole communities.

More than 100 people attended with the red carpet even being laid out.

The award winners were: Robert Pilgrim, Tyrone Akena, Jaydon Rippon, Charlene Jones, Gina Allen, Cath Robertson, Alana Bartlett, Larch Grove, Doris Cox, Sergejs Kalinkins, Peter and Allison Keen and their ‘Pets as Therapy’ dog Bella, Shannon Meachen and Jean Baddeley.

Cross Keys chief executive Claire Higgins said: “It was great to recognise the residents who are changing lives daily and are at the heart of what makes Cross Keys Homes the great organisation that it is today.”