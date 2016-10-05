Ramsey councillor Lisa Duffy ‘would accept UKIP leader interim role’ and does not rule out second leadership bid

Ramsey councillor Lisa Duffy has said she would accept the role of interim leader of UKIP after the resignation of Diane James.

Ms James resigned last night (Tuesday, October 4) after just 18 days as leader.

Ms Duffy, who works in Peterborough as chief of staff to MEP Patrick O’Flynn, came second in the recent leadership election and has not ruled out standing again.

But for now she is willing to fill in as interim leader until Ms James’ replacement is chosen.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I’ve said to the party chairman, I am happy to do whatever the party wants to do to keep it going.”

RELATED

Ramsey councillor misses out on bid to replace Nigel Farage as UKIP leader

From shop cleaner to UKIP leadership candidate for Lisa Duffy