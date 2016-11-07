Protest planned at Peterborough primary school over new village homes

Angry residents are expected to protest at a primary school over plans for 250 new homes in their village.

The protest has been earmarked for Eye C of E Primary School at 8.20am this morning (Monday, November 7) following the release of a draft local plan for Peterborough up until 2036.

The draft plan has pencilled in 250 more homes in Eye, but this has angered residents and local councillors, including Mayor of Peterborough Councillor David Sanders who has accused the city council planning team of “ruining” the village.

Speaking at a council scrutiny meeting a fortnight ago, Cllr Sanders delivered a lengthy rant at Simon Machen, council director for growth and regeneration, and Gemma Wildman, principal planning officer.

He told them: “Eyebury Road can’t take it, the doctor’s surgery can’t take it, the school can’t take it.

“You’ve ruined Eye and you should be ashamed of yourselves.”

The Peterborough Telegraph will be attending the protest. Check out our website and Facebook page for updates.

