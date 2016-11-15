Primary school moves into new £6 million building at former Peterborough District Hospital site

Staff and pupils at West Town Primary Academy are celebrating moving into their new £6 million school building, built on the site of the former Peterborough District Hospital in Thorpe Road.

The new school can cater for up to 630 pupils - double the number of the academy’s former site – and provides dedicated science areas, dance, art and music studio spaces, and learning hubs opening out between classrooms.

The new primary school building has been built using joint funding from the Government’s Priority Schools Building Programme and Peterborough City Council.

Principal Jane Dooley said: “This is an exciting day in the school’s history. West Town Primary Academy has a bright future and the new building finally reflects where we are going as an academy.

“The new facilities will ensure that our pupils have the best possible learning environment in addition to the best possible learning experience. We want to inspire young people to raise their aspirations and go on to achieve them, whatever they may be.”

In recent years Peterborough City Council has invested more than £330 million into improving and expanding primary and secondary schools across the city.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of the council and cabinet member for education, skills and university, said: “I am delighted to see this fantastic new primary school open. The new buildings will help the school offer a first-class learning environment.

“Not only does the new school mean that we are able to offer 300 much-needed additional places, but the services and facilities offered will make it a central hub for the local community.”

West Town Primary Academy joined the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust in June 2014, becoming the first primary school to join the trust founded by Swavesey Village College.

The trust also includes Nene Park Academy, North Cambridge Academy and Stamford Welland Academy, and has recently been joined by Sawtry Village Academy, Ely College and Sawtry Junior Academy.

An official opening ceremony for the new building will take place on Friday, December 9, with a number of special guests in attendance.