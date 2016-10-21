‘Press on with devolution’ says government minister

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has urged council leaders across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to “press on” with plans for devolution.

Peterborough City Council will next month decide whether to sign up to a combined authority with an elected mayor.

The proposed deal would see the new authority receive millions of pounds from the Government for housing and other policy areas, but there is strong criticism that Cambridge would be made a priority, with Peterborough having little influence.

Mr Javid met with the county’s council leaders on Monday at the Alconbury Enterprise Zone and urged them to press on with the deal and and “take advantage of what’s on offer.”

The government minister added: “Local leaders in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have put together ambitious devolution proposals to put power into the hands of those who know their area best.

“The deal would make a huge difference with a £600 million funding boost alongside massive investment in housing and new powers to help create jobs, improve skills and invest in transport.”