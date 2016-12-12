Prepare to be entertained with West End musical

Students at Nene Park Academy are getting ready to rock the crowds with their performance of the hit West End musical We Will Rock You.

The musical follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock in a post-apocalyptic world. The evening is sure to have the audience bopping in their seats as they are flown through time by the lively script and well-known Queen hits.

Featuring a cast and production crew of over 40 students, the performance will be taking place across three nights after the academy’s sell-out performance of Grease last year.

The three performances will take place from Wednesday, December 14 to Friday, December 16, all starting at 7.30pm.

It is the first show at the academy for new head of drama Ms Pancholi, who said: “After the success of last year’s performance of Grease, we felt a lot of pressure and wanted to do something set in a completely different era. We Will Rock You fits this bill perfectly.”

Mr Emery, head of music and musical director, added: “We Will Rock you is a musical full of energy and excitement. Audiences can expect strong vocals from our very talented students and a live band featuring a professional lead guitarist.”

Tickets for the musical are £5 and are already on sale online at www.ticketsource.co.uk or via the academy’s Facebook page.

The academy is also looking for sponsors in the local area who would be interested in contributing to the cost of hiring the set or costumes. If you think this could be you, please contact Kevin Hartley on 01733 368357.