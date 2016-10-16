Pregnant women get help to quit smoking

Pregnant women will now be offered support to help them stop smoking thanks to a pilot scheme launched at the Maternity Unit at Peterborough City Hospital.

The clinics run every Wednesday morning in the antenatal outpatients department from 9am to 12.30pm and women can either book an appointment or drop-in.

Drop-in clinics are also held in the General Outpatients Department on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am and noon. Women who are unable to visit the designated smoking cessation clinics on a Wednesday can attend these instead.

Nicky Griffin, outpatient lead midwife at the hospital, said: “Smoking during pregnancy is harmful to both mum and baby.”