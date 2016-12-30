Search

Posh stars visit youngsters in hospital

Andrew Hughes (front right) and team-mates Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, Tom Nichols and Gwion Edwards (back row) deliver presents to kids on the Amazon Childrens Ward. Photo: Joe Dent

Poorly children at Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward were given some festive cheer by a visit from Peterborough United players. Posh stars Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Gwion Edwards, Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Lee Angol, Shaquile Coulthirst and Lee Angol were joined by manager Grant McCann.

Serpentine Green paid for the presents which were purchased from Toys ‘R’ Us.

Michael Smith delivering a present. Photo: Joe Dent

Chief executive Bob Symns said: “The manager and players enjoy playing Santa and the children love beating them when they play the games with them! It’s a lovely occasion and everyone has a wonderful time.”

Gwion Edwards and Andrew Hughes play board games. Photo: Joe Dent

Peterborough United players and management pictured with Steve Coulson from Serpentine Green (centre back row) along with staff members on the Amazon Childrens Ward. Photo: Joe Dent

