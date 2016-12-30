Posh stars visit youngsters in hospital

Poorly children at Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward were given some festive cheer by a visit from Peterborough United players. Posh stars Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Gwion Edwards, Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Lee Angol, Shaquile Coulthirst and Lee Angol were joined by manager Grant McCann.

Serpentine Green paid for the presents which were purchased from Toys ‘R’ Us.

Michael Smith delivering a present. Photo: Joe Dent

Chief executive Bob Symns said: “The manager and players enjoy playing Santa and the children love beating them when they play the games with them! It’s a lovely occasion and everyone has a wonderful time.”

Gwion Edwards and Andrew Hughes play board games. Photo: Joe Dent