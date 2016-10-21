Peterborough woman jailed after pleading guilty to vehicle theft

A woman from Peterborough has been jailed for six months after pleading guilty to the theft of a vehicle and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Renata Szabo (32) of Chelverston Way, Westwood, was sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, October 10).

It follows a warning by officers in Peterborough for people to be vigilant when selling their vehicles privately after a spate of car thefts in the city where offenders showed an interest in purchasing a vehicle but did not return it after a test drive.

Szabo has also been disqualified from driving for two years.

RELATED

Warning about selling vehicles privately after spate of car thefts in Peterborough