Peterborough United fan in critical condition after cardiac arrest during match with Northampton Town

A Peterborough United fan is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the derby match with Northampton Town last night (Tuesday, October 18).

The man in his 50s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital after receiving CPR during the match at the ABAX Stadium in London Road.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas both attended, and the patient was taken to hospital via land ambulance.

Reports last night suggested two people had been taken ill during the match, which Posh won 3-0.

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann tweeted after the match: “Really hope the two Peterborough fans recover well thoughts and prayers are with them tonight. #pufc.”

Midfielder Gwion Edwards tweeted: “Just heard the news about the two Peterborough fans! Thoughts and prayers with them and their families! Hope you both recover well! #pufc.”

Northampton Town tweeted: “We have seen reports of two cardiac arrests among the Peterborough fans tonight. Sending our best wishes that everyone is OK.”

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and ambulance officer at 8.40pm to assist paramedics already at the ground.

Magpas were called at 9.14pm and Dr Charlotte Haldane and paramedic Dan Phillips anaesthetised the man.