Peterborough’s Louis Smith: British Gymnastics team member ‘sold video to national media to bring me down a peg’

Louis Smith says the video of him mocking Islam was leaked by a member of the British Gymnastics team to the national media.

Louis said: “That was sent through the group chat of the British Gymnastics team. One of the people in the group chat sold it to the media.

“I don’t know who it was but I have an idea, somebody who wants me to come down a peg or two.

“I do think ‘who would benefit from selling that video’?”

Louis is now being investigated by British Gymnastics, with the ultimate sanction of a suspension or expulsion not ruled out.

But he added: “I make mistakes and people jump on the bandwagon and write stories. People in the public eye, their mistakes are magnified.

“I want to have kids and when they grow up I want them to be proud of me. I want my mum to be proud of who I am and at the moment I’ve let so many people down.”