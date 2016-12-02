Peterborough primary to reopen nearly a week after mice infestation

Leighton Primary School will reopen next week, six days after an infestation of mice forced it to close its doors.

The school, in Orton Malbourne, has been shut since Wednesday (November 30) and remained close for the rest of the week.

It will now open again on Tuesday after being cleaned on Monday.

Hayley Sutton, headteacher of Leighton Primary School, said: “We believe that we’re now on top of the issue and plan to carry out a thorough deep clean of the school on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

“Parents have been kept informed across the last few days. Again we apologise for the inconvenience but the well-being of pupils is our priority.”

