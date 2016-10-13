Peterborough mother pays tribute to ‘bubbly and cheeky’ 10-year-old son who suffered fatal cardiac arrest at home

A grieving mother has described the heartache of losing her “bubbly, cheeky” 10-year-old son who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

Battling Owais Farooq passed away at his home in Grimshaw Road, Dogsthorpe, on Tuesday, September 27.

Owais Farooq

Owais was missing half his kidney, had epilepsy and needed a wheelchair, but that did not stop him from being a great brother to siblings Hamza (10), A’isha (5) and Husnain (3).

His mother Farida said: “He was very bubbly, very cheeky. He would get anyone to laugh and smile.

“He was very protective of his little sister and brothers even though he could not say many words, He would get upset if they were upset. He was a proper big brother.

“Since they were about two or three all of them slept with him. Even though he was so poorly he would not move as they would be disturbed.

“He amazed doctors with how brave he was and how he pulled through with so many issues. A couple of months back he had chicken pox and was on a ventilator, but he pulled through that.

“So for him to have a cardiac arrest and be gone is shocking.

“I told him he was going to be a teenager soon and we were going to have so much fun and be happy. He gave me a smile back. We had so many plans and all of them are gone just like that.”

Farida was with A’isha at Peterborough City Hospital on the day Owais died.

She said: “It was probably the first time I was not here for him. I’ve never left his side. I came home and the room was full of people. I climbed over the paramedics and I said to Owais ‘you have to pull through, don’t leave me’.”

Farida and the family are donating £500 to Magpas Helimedix which sent an air ambulance to try and save Owais.

Farida said: “We are thankful to all the medical staff, with the challenges they face every day, who tried so hard to save and bring back our son.”

The family are also deeply grateful for the support they have receive since Owais’ death. Farida added: “You have touched our hearts as we come to terms with our son’s death.”