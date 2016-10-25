Peterborough Labour councillor re-instated to party after suspension ‘farce’

A Labour councillor in Peterborough has been re-instated to the party after a “farce” of a suspension.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed in September that Councillor Angus Ellis, member for Bretton on Peterborough City Council, had been suspended by the party.

Labour group leader Cllr Mohammed Jamil said the suspension was due to “social media comments,” but he added that he hoped Cllr Ellis would have the party whip restored.

Speaking after the suspension was lifted, he said: “The whole matter turned out to be a farce. Just as we received a letter to say that he had been suspended, we then received a letter to say that his suspension had been lifted.

“The matter was dealt with by the Labour Party and we had no say in either the suspension or the lifting of the suspension.”

Asked if he knew what the comments were which led to the suspension, Cllr Jamil said: “Cllr Ellis didn’t have to say anything to us.”

Cllr Ellis tweeted the Peterborough Telegraph with the words: “Good to be back.”

When asked if this meant his suspension had been lifted, he replied: “Yes.” But he did not respond when asked what the comments were which saw him lose the party whip.

A spokesman for the East of England Labour Party told the PT when the suspension was first announced that it cannot confirm the membership status of individuals due to data protection rules.

