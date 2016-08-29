Peterborough jewellers offers couples the chance to win pair of wedding rings worth £2,000

A jewellers in Peterborough is giving loved-up locals the chance to win a pair of wedding rings worth £2,000, in return for a snap of their proposal.

Beaverbrooks in Queensgate is asking for local couples to share their ‘engagement selfie’, after finding 42 per cent of couples capture the special moment to share with friends and family.

Rachel Lee, store manager at Beaverbrooks Peterborough, said: “Engagements are becoming almost as important as the big day itself.

“It’s not only picking the perfect ring that counts for couples, but also the location, atmosphere and little details that mean a lot to them that really make a proposal special.

“The rise in social media means that proposals are documented in a way we’ve never seen before.

“While the ring is still the key focus, couples are going above and beyong to make their engagement memorable and shareable.”

The family-run jewellers found 87 per cent of couples said it was important for them to look good in their engagement selfie with many women having their hair and nails done along with buying a new outfit.

To be in with a chance of winning the wedding rings worth £2,000, loved-up pairs simply need to post their #engagementselfie to @beaverbrooksthejewellers on Instagram or @beaverbrooks on Facebook and Twitter before September 23.