Peterborough council director sees pay go up to £98,000 due to “extra responsibility”

The finance director at Peterborough City Council has seen his salary increase to £97,869, a rise of more than £4,500.

Steven Pilsworth was awarded the annual pay rise by councillors in an employment committee meeting held behind closed doors last Thursday.

A council spokesman said: “The deletion of the assistant director for digital post has saved the council £74,215 in addition to on-costs, such as pension contributions.

“Following this deletion the service director for finance assumed these responsibilities along with management of the SERCO contract and aspects of the financial services in respect of our schools.

“Due to the extra responsibility the employment committee agreed to increase the service director’s salary from £93,050 to £97,869.

“Therefore in total this has resulted in a saving for the council on salary costs alone of £69,396 annually.”

Councillors also agreed, in public, for 30 members of senior management at the council to have future salary rises determined by their colleagues.

Under the new rules, progression through the pay bands will be decided following a Personal Development Review (PDR).

Any pay changes going forward within the grade will be decided by either the department’s director, the chief executive, or in the case of the chief executive, the council.