Peterborough community champion wins British Empire Medal in New Year’s Honours

A community champion and prominent campaigner has won a British Empire Medal in the traditional New Year’s Honours.

Brian Gascoyne, chairman of the The Millfield and New England Partnership (MANERP) and the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee, said it was “a bit of a shock” to find out he had been honoured.

The 68-year-old of Hillside Walk, Yaxley, who used to be the landlord for several city pubs, said he was told about the medal a fortnight ago during a phone call from the Cabinet Office.

“You have to think someone is carrying out a joke, but when the letter arrived that was confirmation,” he said.

“I’m very proud of the fact that I will be receiving an honour.

“It’s a very nice feeling and I’m grateful to whoever nominated me.

“Everything I do is part of a team and I’m grateful for the people who work with me.”

Brian was previously editor of Out and About News, a publication for homosexual people, and secretary of the Peterborough Hackney Carriages Driving Federation.

A prominent campaigner for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights, he is currently on a city-wide Hate Crime Task and Finish Group, and he also served as landlord at The Crown, the Cross Keys, the Carpenters Arms and the Boys Head.

Brian will receive his medal locally from the Lord Lieutenant or a deputy before attending a Buckingham Palace summer garden party.

He said: “You must look forward to something like that.”

Joining Brian at the garden party will be wife Sandra.

Asked about her reaction to his award, Brian said: “My wife comes from Brixton and she was rather expressive in what she said!

“She is very happy.”