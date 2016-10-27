Peterborough City Hospital on black alert for fifth day

Peterborough City Hospital is on black alert for a fifth straight day.

The hospital in Bretton went on black alert on Sunday afternoon (October 23) due to delayed transfers of care and long waiting times at A&E.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said the problems were region wide.

What is a black alert?

This is the highest level of alert, which usually means bed capacity has been reached and that patients arriving at A&E will have to be taken to another hospital. Sometimes routine operations will be cancelled to free up bed space.

NHS England classifies a black alert as a “serious incident”. It means the system is under severe pressure and is unable to deliver certain actions and comprehensive emergency care.

It also means there is potential for emergency care and safety to be compromised. Decisive action must be taken to restore the hospital’s capacity and ensure patient safety.