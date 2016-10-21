Peterborough city councillors to get £186,000 pay rise. What could you get with that money?

Peterborough city councillors voted through a pay increase that will cost the cash-strapped authority £186,000 a year.

The Conservatives on the council voted for the rise in basic and special responsibility allowances, with opposition councillors failing in their bid to stop it from going ahead.

Here are what £186,000 could pay for:

. Council Tax - 7.75% of the £2.4 million council tax rise in the 2016/17 budget

. Brown Bins - 4,769 households could have their brown bins collected for a year

. Cleaning - A city-wide spring clean for 22 weeks

. Social workers - The salary of five social workers

. Peterborough Christmas trees - Four-and-a-half

. Peterborough City Council chief executive - One

. Nights in a Peterborough Travelodge - 3,100

RELATED

Shock as Conservatives vote through pay rise which will cost Peterborough City Council £186,000 a year