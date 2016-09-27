Person in life-threatening condition after major incident in Peterborough

A person is in a life-threatening condition after a major incident in Peterborough.

Police cars, ambulances and the Magpas air ambulance were all called to Grimshaw Road, Dogsthorpe this afternoon (Tuesday, September 27).

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed a person was in a life-threatening condition, but that no further information was currently available.

She said the service was called just after 3.15pm to reports of somebody collapsing and said it sent out an ambulance, two response cars and two ambulance officers.

More as we have it.