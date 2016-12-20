Parliamentary debate secured for St Michael’s Gate by Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson

Parliament will debate the evictions of 74 homes at St Michael’s Gate.

The debate - ‘housing benefit and tenancies at St Michael’s Gate’ - was secured by MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson.

It will be heard at 4pm on Tuesday, January 10.

Mr Jackson said: “My parliamentary debate in the new year will enable me to press ministers to look specifically at housing benefit regulations, fees paid to private sector providers and to try to ensure that the situation at St Michael’s Gate is not ever repeated.”

The tenants at St Michael’s Gate, in Parnwell, are being evicted by housing firm Stef & Philips.

Peterborough City Council agreed a three-year deal worth nearly £3 million to use the vacant properties as temporary accommodation for homeless people.

The council has continually defended its actions in the face of strong criticism, stating repeatedly that if it had not signed up with Stef & Philips then the firm would have offered the properties to London boroughs for them to house their homeless.

The council, which is relying on Travelodges for temporary accommodation, says it would cost it £2 million a year not to do the deal.

However, senior cabinet members of the ruling Conservative group have recently joined Mr Jackson in calling for a law change to prevent a repeat of St Michael’s Gate happening again.

RELATED

VIDEO AND GALLERY: ‘Shame!’ Conservatives slammed during St Michael’s Gate protest and debate

We must stop a St Michael’s Gate repeat