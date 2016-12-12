Parliament debate fight goes on for St Michael’s Gate

The fight for a parliamentary debate on the St Michael’s Gate saga will go into the new year, according to MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson.

Mr Jackson has been lobbying ministers to try to secure a special debate in Parliament after criticising the business model of Stef & Philips.

However, with time running out before Christmas, Mr Jackson is now looking to secure a debate in 2017.

And he said ministers are fully aware of his desire to discuss the wider issues brought out by what is happening at St Michael’s Gate.

Mr Jackson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I did speak to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid in the House of Commons.

“He said he will get ministers to get on the case.”

Mr Jackson has previously handed in a petition of 1,400 signatures calling for the Commons to pressurise Peterborough City Council not to allow the evictions.