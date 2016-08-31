Pair appear in court charged with raid on jewellers in Queensgate

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a raid on a jewellers in Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough and have appeared in court.

Eugenia-ioana Ilin (24) of Orchardson Street, Westminster, London, and Radu-Gheorghe Gavriluta (29) of no known address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 29).

They have been charged with handling stolen goods in connection with the burglary on Fraser Hart jewellers at about 3am on Thursday (August 25).

It is believed five people wearing balaclavas forced their way into the centre and then the jewellers before making off with jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on September 26.

Police continue to investigate the raid and are re-appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Contact Peterborough CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.