Overnight road closures announced for Bourges Boulevard

Overnight road closures will take place on Bourges Boulevard next week (Monday, October 17 - Saturday, October 22).

Closures will take place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

The closures are: Monday, October 17: northbound, Maskew Avenue to A47 J18 roundabout

Tuesday, October 18: southbound, A47 J18 to Maskew Avenue

Wednesday, October 19: northbound, Taverners/Westfield Road to Maskew Avenue

Thursday, October 20: northbound, Bright Street to Taverners/Westfield Road

Friday, October 21: southbound, Maskew Avenue to Taverners/Westfield Road to Bright Street.