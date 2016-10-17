Overnight road closures announced for Bourges Boulevard

Overnight road closures will take place on Bourges Boulevard next week (Monday, October 17 - Saturday, October 22).
Closures will take place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.
The closures are: Monday, October 17: northbound, Maskew Avenue to A47 J18 roundabout
Tuesday, October 18: southbound, A47 J18 to Maskew Avenue
Wednesday, October 19: northbound, Taverners/Westfield Road to Maskew Avenue
Thursday, October 20: northbound, Bright Street to Taverners/Westfield Road
Friday, October 21: southbound, Maskew Avenue to Taverners/Westfield Road to Bright Street.