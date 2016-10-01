Olympian aims to inspire pupils

Olympic silver medallist Gail Emms met pupils at Paston Ridings Primary School on Monday.

The former badminton player visited the school as part of the Be the Best you can Be! programme which aims to inspire young people to fulfil their dreams.

Gail and mixed badminton doubles partner Nathan Robertson came second at Athens 2000.

Joanna Cook, the school’s headteacher, said: The whole Paston Ridings Team was so excited today to welcome Gail Emms to launch this programme.

“We look forward to the children further developing their belief in themselves and aspirations for their futures as we progress with this key development.”