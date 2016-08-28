Nobody can catch Colin

A resident at Yarwell Mill Country Park won two awards at the park’s fishing match. Twenty-five residents at the country park competed to see who could catch the best fish.

Last Saturday, Colin Deering took the ‘Yarwell Mill Annual Catch Match’ trophy which came with a two-for-one meal at the Black Horse in Nassington and £20 to spend at the Sheltons of Peterborough fishing store. Colin also won the prize for best fish which was a 1lb 12oz perch.

Howard Jones, owner of the park, said: “The fishing match idea began when I saw the residents out fishing. “I decided a fishing match would be fun for the residents even though I wasn’t too good at it.”