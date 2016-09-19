New search for sites in Peterborough to move travellers onto gets underway

A search for new travellers’ sites will begin once again to try and alleviate the problem in Peterborough.

City councillors have set up a Task and Finish Group to review Emergency Stopping Place (ESP) provision for travellers.

A previous cross-party working group under Cllr John Fox spent more than two years searching for ESPs with three then approved in September 2014.

However, land near the Household Recycling Centre in Dogsthorpe and land at Corporation Farm in First Drove, Fengate, were then found to be unsuitable. That leaves one ESP at Clay Lane at the rear of the Dogsthorpe Triangle, which can be used for 28 days a year.

Cllr Fox, who is on the new working group, asked Gary Goose, the council’s assistant director (interim) for community services: “Will there be a budget assigned to this group if we need to purchase land?”

Mr Goose replied: “All options are available.”