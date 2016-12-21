New powers to fine Peterborough residents and businesses for putting bins out on wrong day

Fines of £100 could be issued to residents and businesses who put their bins out on the public highway when they are not due for collection.

A new Public Space Protection Order from Peterborough City Council will affect residents living in Millfield, New England and parts of Park Ward (Eastfield) and East Ward (Embankment) if approved following a consultation.

Penalties for breach of the order include fines of up to £100 or even a Criminal Behaviour Order or Civil Injunction, both of which can be punished by unlimited fines and imprisonment.

A second order, covering the city centre between Rivergate and the Job Centre on Broadway, will include cycling in Bridge Street, finally allowing council officers to issue fines.

A council spokesman said the main aim of the order regarding bins is “to educate people in what is considered unacceptable anti-social behaviour within designated areas.”

The spokesman said the order would help “improve the look of this area,” and that “bins can also obstruct pavements, creating danger to pedestrians.” He added that residents would receive detailed information and advice about the order.

Other conditions for the order include: surrendering alcohol or dispersing from an area when requested to do so by, not urinating or defecating in a public place, and no littering or spitting. Groups causing harassment, alarm or distress would also have to disperse if requested by an authorised officer.

The council currently has powers to punish people whose bins are out on the wrong day, but this is limited to a number of officers. Under the new order, these powers will be delegated to other council officers as well as the police and PCSOs.

The consultation runs until January 15. See https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/consultations/.