New powers to fine Bridge Street cyclists and beggars pushed forward by Peterborough City Council

New powers to fine Bridge Street cyclists and beggars are being pushed forward by Peterborough City Council

The council is proposing to introduce two Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) which would give the SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service additional powers to deal with anti-social behaviour in the designated areas.

This would include issuing fixed penalty notices to those in breach of the order, including anyone begging, littering, cycling on Bridge Street or drinking in public.

The first proposed order would cover the city centre between Rivergate and the Job Centre on Broadway, and the second would include Millfield, New England and parts of Park Ward (Eastfield) and East Ward (Embankment).

PSPOs are one of a range of powers designed to address anti-social behaviour which were introduced by the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

They are intended to deal with a particular nuisance or problem in a specific area that is detrimental to the local community’s quality of life, by imposing conditions on the use of that area which apply to everyone.

Councillor Irene Walsh, council cabinet member for communities and environment capital, said: “Anti-social behaviour is a real issue for residents in some areas of the city. The Public Space Protection Orders are designed to ensure everyone is able to enjoy public spaces, safe from this type of behaviour.

“The orders will give our Prevention and Enforcement Service officers more powers to deal with anti-social behaviour. In most cases, we will still aim to work with and educate people found to be behaving unacceptably in the first instance, but if an individual chooses to ignore officers’ instructions and persists in committing anti-social behaviour then the officer will be able to enforce the breach by issuing a fixed penalty notice.

“We are asking residents to share their thoughts about some of the detail of the proposed orders, for example the types of behaviour to be included. This is your chance to help shape the powers available to us and to create a better Peterborough for everyone.”

Currently, only police can fine Bridge Street cyclists. This order would grant those powers to council officers in the Prevention and Enforcement Service.

More information about the orders, including the areas which are proposed for designation and the consultation surveys, are available at www.peterborough.gov.uk/CityCentrePSPOConsultation and www.peterborough.gov.uk/PSPOConsultation.

The consultation will run until January 15.