Muslims march in Peterborough to celebrate birth of prophet

Muslims took part in a march in Peterborough on Sunday (December 18) to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The traditional march began at the Ghousia Mosque in Gladstone Street with many waving flags as they made their way to the Faizan E Madina Mosque, also in Gladstone Street.

Fateh Alam, chairman of the Ghousia Mosque, said: “I would like to thank everyone for coming along and supporting the peaceful procession to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

“It was a great turnout.

“I would like to thank the police for supporting it and the public for their understanding, and apologies for an inconvenience that was caused.”

