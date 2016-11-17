Mum’s warning after daughter’s boot ruined by Queensgate escalator

A three-year-old girl was lucky to escape unscathed after her boot was completely ruined by a shopping centre escalator.

Little Evie was Christmas shopping at Queensgate with mum Emily Barrett when her foot became trapped at the bottom of the escalator outside John Lewis.

The boot Evie was wearing

Her right boot was caught as the escalator reached the bottom and the steps closed in on each other, prompting frightened mum Emily (21) to shout for help.

Emily, of Deeping St James, is now calling on Queensgate to investigate their escalators.

She said: “I shouted for somebody to stop the escalator, and somebody stopped it just before it was about to get to her toes. It all happened so quickly. I don’t know if her foot was too close to the edge, but I do not think it should have got stuck.

“She’s fine now but it was stressful and traumatic for us both.

“I managed to get the shoe off her and her toe was a bit swollen, but we did not have to go to hospital.

“She was more distressed than anything.

“I was imagining she was losing her toes.

“I do not think she will go on an escalator any time soon.”

Emily said she was expecting an apology from Queensgate.

She added: “They were strong winter boots. They cost £45 and I don’t spend that much on myself.

“I would like to see the shoes replaced by Queensgate but it’s not the end of the world.

“But I would like to see them recognise something happened and apologise. I do not think they acted very well and should investigate as other children could be at risk.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “We are currently investigating the incident at hand, and as the safety of our customers remains our priority we encourage all customers to observe correct procedures when using the escalators.”