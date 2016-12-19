Man taken to Peterborough City Hospital in life-threatening condition after suffering cardiac arrest

A man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a life-threatening condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The emergency services were called to the junction of Eastfield Road and Padholme Road just after noon this afternoon (Monday, December 19).

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew, while a response car from Magpas Air Ambulance attended.

They resuscitated the man who is believed to be in his 60s.