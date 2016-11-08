Man arrested after sexual assault on Peterborough bus

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after an incident on a bus in Bretton, Peterborough.
The 68-year-old man from Peterborough has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on Monday, November 21.
