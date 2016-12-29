Luisa’s memory lives on at care home

The memory of a local care home resident lives on after her design was selected to appear on a charity Christmas card received by people throughout the UK.

Luisa Shippey was staying at Barchester Healthcare’s Longueville Court and submitted her painting into the competition before she sadly passed away on December 12.

Luisa was hoping her hand painted design would beat hundreds of designs and be printed on Barchesters’ Christmas Card. To the delight of friends and family Luisa’s design was chosen and enjoyed by people all across the UK.

Activities coordinator Jessica Porter said : “Luisa was a lovely lady who will be very much missed by all at Longuevillle Court, she was an unbelievably talented artist and as soon as we saw her painting we knew she had a very good chance of winning. Although there were hundreds of designs submitted nationally of very high standard, Luisa’s was a very deserved winner and an obvious choice in our eyes.”