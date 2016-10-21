Louis Smith makes apology on Peterborough Muslim radio station

Peterborough gymnast Louis Smith appeared on a local Muslim radio station on Monday where he apologised for a video where he was seen mocking Islam.

The four-time Olympic medallist was a guest on Salaam Radio, which is broadcast from the Allama Iqbal Centre in Cromwell Road, and he answered questions from listeners and presenter Ansar Ali for over an hour.

Ansar, who is also a Peterborough city councillor, said: “It went very well, we were getting a fantastic response. He has apologised for the offence he has caused and he came across extremely well.

“The vast majority of the people accept the apology, and in the religion of Islam you forgive.

“There was no doubt he was very sincere in his response.”

Louis, who lives in Peterborough, won silver on the pommel horse at this year’s Rio Olympics.