Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, and Paralympians James Fox and Lee Manning, have been given the freedom of the city.

The three Peterborough medallists from the recent Rio Games were awarded the honour yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 14) at a special Peterborough City Council meeting.

Louis, from Eye, has won four Olympic medals during his career, including a silver on the pommel horse in Rio.

Lee, meanwhile, won bronze at Rio in wheelchair basketball, while James won gold for rowing.