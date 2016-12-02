Justice minister pays tribute to HMP Peterborough staff after visit

Justice Minister Dr Phillip Lee visited HMP Peterborough yesterday (Thursday, December 1) and paid tribute to the dedicated staff.

HMP Peterborough has formed close links with the local community to help to provide training, education and employment opportunities for female prisoners to reduce re-offending, cut crime and create fewer victims.

During his visit, the minister met with the prison’s new director Damian Evans to hear first-hand the challenges that staff face supporting the women in their charge, and how it is hoped government wholescale reforms will help to combat the rise in drugs, drones and mobile phones entering prisons.

Dr Lee said: “Prison officers at HMP Peterborough do a challenging and often dangerous job and work with a range of complex and vulnerable women who need intensive help and guidance.

“I came here today to express my gratitude to the director and his team for the work they are doing which will help reduce re-offending, cut crime and lead to fewer victims.

“We will continue to listen to them and all prison staff as we develop our strategy on female offenders and deliver on our important reforms to make prisons safe and cut re-offending.”