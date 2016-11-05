Join The Apprentice winner Joseph and help Peterborough’s homeless

Residents in Peterborough are being asked to dig out their sleeping bags and participate in this year’s annual ‘Sleep Easy’ event alongside winner of TV’s The Apprentice - Peterborough’s Joseph Valente - to help raise money for young homeless people .

The night, which is being organised by YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, will take place on Friday 18th November and will last between 7pm and 7am in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral.

The YMCA Sleep Easy

To help brave the cold, participants will be provided with cups of tea and coffee as well as food, including breakfast. There will also be entertainment and lots of cardboard boxes to create makeshift shelters. Organisers of the night have ensured that everyone will be ‘kept safe, warm and in good spirits’.

YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough already serve 115 young homeless people in the city each night and is really looking to raise awareness among local people of what it is like to be on the streets for just one night.

Participants will be asked to pay an entry fee of £10 to take part in the event. All the funds raised will be used to help eradicate the reality of youth homelessness for many young people. Anyone interested in the night are also strongly encouraged to raise money through additional sponsorship via friends and family.

Joseph, MD of ImpraGas, commented: “I am proud to support the YMCA’s event and find out first hand what some young people in our local community have to go through every night. I hope that by being involved more people will get behind this great charity and this important cause.”

Peterborough’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Keith Sharp, who will be attending the night in the city centre, says: “Homelessness is a big issue in our region, and events such as this really help to increase awareness. I’m looking forward to attending the event and hearing from some of the young people who receive support from the YMCA in our city.”

To register to take part in the ‘Sleep Easy’, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sleep-easy-2016-peterborough-tickets-28786578431?aff=es2