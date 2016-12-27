Jobcentre set for move

Peterborough’s job centre is set to move from its Broadway base. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said “subject to further investigations,” the job centre will be co-located with Peterborough City Council.

Council staff at the Town Hall and Bayard Place will move to new offices at Fletton Quays in 2018, and a DWP spokesperson said whether the job centre moves there will be part of its investigations.

He added: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, that’s why we’ve made it easier than ever before for people to access Jobcentre Plus services to find work and get the support that they need – whether that be in person, online or over phone.

“Co-locating Peterborough Jobcentre and Peterborough City Council together under one roof will improve access to local services for claimants while providing best value for the taxpayer.”

The council wants to lease both Bayard Place and the non-civic areas of the Town Hall for commercial use once staff move to Fletton Quays.