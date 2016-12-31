Hundreds support PT homes campaign

More than 200 people have already backed the Peterborough Telegraph’s campaign to stop a repeat of the St Michael’s Gate scandal.

In total, 231 people have signed our government ePetition which calls for a change in the law to stop councils being able to move homeless people into other parts of the country without the permission of the host council.

At St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell, 74 people and their families are being evicted from their homes so Peterborough City Council can move in homeless people.

The council said it was stuck “between a rock and a hard place” because if it didn’t agree to lease the properties, a London borough would move its homeless people into St Michael’s Gate instead.

The evictions are being carried out by housing firm Stef & Philips, the managing agents for the homes which are owned by Paul Simon Magic Homes.

MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson and council leader Councillor John Holdich have already backed the PT’s campaign which we kicked off last week.

To sign our ePetition, visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/175681.