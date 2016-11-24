Housing and health on meeting agenda

The Peterborough Trades Union Council is hosting its Tom Browning Meeting 2016today (Thursday) at the Centres 68, Westgate Church, Westgate.

Speakers from 7.30pm include campaign group Axe the Housing Bill, which will speak on the eviction of tenants at St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell.

Jo Rust from UNISON will then speak about NHS mergers and campaigning from junior doctors, before Steven Warwick from the Public and Commercial Services Union speaks about young people and trade unions.

All are welcome to attend.

The meeting lasts from 7pm to 10pm.