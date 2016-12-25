Housebuilder helps keep kids safe

CALA Homes has joined forces with Hampton Hargate Primary School in Peterborough to raise awareness of road safety amongst pupils as part of Road Safety Week.

The housebuilder has donated a ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ pack which includes 30 high visibility vests for taking children on school outings and clip on reflective badges for all pupils to help them be seen on the journey to and from school.

Chris Road, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes North Home Counties, said: “Health and safety is of paramount importance at CALA (which has a development at Hampton Vale under way) so we were really keen to work in partnership with Hampton Hargate School to raise awareness of road safety amongst pupils.

“Many of our new homes developments are located close to schools so it makes perfect sense for us to do what we can to help pupils stay safe and seen as they walk to and from school during the winter months.

“We hope that the reflective badges and vests will reinforce the importance of children being visible to motorists and the need for drivers to watch their speed, particularly in residential areas and around schools.”

Sarah Moss, deputy headteacher at Hampton Hargate Primary School, said: “Road safety is always a priority for us and we would like to thank CALA Homes for their kind donation.

“The vests will be really useful when taking classes on educational visits and the badges went down brilliantly with all the children.

“The donations will help our pupils to be much more visible over the winter months, which gives parents and teachers peace of mind.

“It’s great that CALA Homes recognises the importance of road safety and is supporting us in this way to help keep children safe.”