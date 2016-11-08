House of Lords future could be on the line if it blocks Brexit says Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson

Don’t panic, Brexit will happen - that’s the message from Stewart Jackson, MP for Peterborough and a member of the Government’s team which is preparing for the UK to leave the EU.

Vocal eurosceptic Mr Jackson, the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis, is not concerned by the High Court ruling last week which stated that the Government requires parliamentary approval before it can trigger Article 50.

Although an appeal was quickly launched against the ruling, Mr Jackson took to Twitter to tell his 18,000 followers: “Brexiteers should keep calm and carry on - The voice of the people WILL be heard and Article 50 WILL be invoked. We are leaving the EU.”

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Mr Jackson said the 61 per cent of city residents who backed leave in June’s referendum would get their wish.

“We have to respect the decision of the judges and, if necessary, the Government will put its case to Parliament to invoke Article 50 early next year,” said Mr Jackson.

“There will be a lot of debate in Parliament about what deal the UK gets and that’s healthy in a democracy. And for those that voted to remain your voice will be heard.

“We should not over-react from this legal case. It does not fundamentally alter the fact the decision has been taken. The vast bulk of elected politicians will carry out the wish of the UK people.”

On the prospect of the House of Lords not passing an Act of Parliament, the Conservative MP said: “There are a minority of people in the Lords who are determined to ignore the views of the British people such as the 100 unelected Liberal Democrats who have no mandate.

“They will be putting the future of the House of Lords on the line if they go against the views of the people.

“It would be unacceptable to do that. Legislation put forward for the referendum to take place did go through the Lords and was strongly supported in the Commons. And it was in our manifesto. For the Lords to thwart the decision will have major ramifications for the constitution.”

Mr Jackson was also pleased with how the economy has held up since the referendum.

Acknowledging that there might be “some bumps in the road,” he said: “The doom-mongers who said the economy would go into recession, that there would be a massive drop in house prices and a massive spike in inflation, they have been comprehensively ridiculed.”