Homelessness in Peterborough could get worse warns city council

A reduced cap on benefits which begins a week on Monday (November 7) could see more people become homeless, according to Peterborough City Council.

Couples with children, or single people with children at home, will have their cap reduced from £26,0000 to £20,000 a year. If you are single and do not have children, or your children do not live with you, the cap reduces from £18,200 to £13,400 a year.

A council spokeswoman said: “The reduced benefits cap is going to make it more difficult for households to meet their living costs. There is a possibility that households will become homeless as a result of these difficulties, but we will be working with households who approach us to ensure they are prioritising their outgoings.”