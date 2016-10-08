Homeless family prepare to be put in Grantham Travelodge

A Peterborough family believes it will be housed at a Grantham Travelodge after being evicted from their home.

Vicky Parker (25), husband Lee McShane and their three young children have until November 30 to leave Sycamore Avenue due to the landlord selling the property.

But, because they are on housing benefit Vicky says private landlords will not accept them as tenants, meaning they expect to be homeless at Christmas.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported exclusively last month that Peterborough City Council was putting up families in a Travelodge after a rise in homelessness.

Ms Parker said she had been told by the council it was likely her family would be put up in Grantham Travelodge as everywhere in Peterborough was full.

She said: “I’m not putting four-year-olds in a taxi with other people to get to school. I do not think any mother would allow that. Then it gets to the point where my children’s education is affected.”

Ms Parker also said her husband, a carpet fitter, would not be able to get to work as he does not have a car.

She added: “I don’t know where my children will be living at Christmas and that’s a horrible feeling for me.”

Ms Parker also criticised the council for agreeing to house 100 Syrian refugees over five years in private houses. She said: “I’m not against them coming into the country but everyone should have to go through the same struggle to be provided with a house.”

Adrian Chapman, council service director for adults and communities, said housing applicants are always advised of the worst case scenario “so they don’t have unrealistic expectations.”

He added: “There have been occasions where we have had no option but to secure accommodation outside of the area. This is generally only for a very short period. At present all households are accommodated in Peterborough.”